Highway 2 open
Highway 2 is re-opened from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at Leavenworth, according to Trooper Brian Moore, spokesman for the Washington State Patrol. Highway 2 is closed from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at Leavenworth due to multiple snow slides in Tumwater Canyon.
North Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Jan 13
|Guest
|6
|Lake Marcel? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Carley1616
|2
|north bend traffic (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Penny
|1
|Son of Hit-and-Run Victim Says 'Cherish Time Wi... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Anonymous
|1
|North Bend man to be released this week after c... (May '13)
|May '13
|mohamud
|1
|Bonnie Gale Ulrich (May '13)
|May '13
|Marie Mestrovich
|1
|Washington man says cougar grabbed retriever of... (Sep '12)
|Jan '13
|marinade sauce
|2
