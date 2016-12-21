Don't worry if you're already seeing shoots from the garlic you planted this fall
Even if the garlic you planted in October has produced shoots prematurely this winter, there's no reason to worry. It will be fine by next spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Aug '16
|Daz
|5
|Lake Marcel?
|Jul '16
|Carley1616
|2
|north bend traffic (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Penny
|1
|Son of Hit-and-Run Victim Says 'Cherish Time Wi... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Anonymous
|1
|North Bend man to be released this week after c... (May '13)
|May '13
|mohamud
|1
|Bonnie Gale Ulrich (May '13)
|May '13
|Marie Mestrovich
|1
|Washington man says cougar grabbed retriever of... (Sep '12)
|Jan '13
|marinade sauce
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC