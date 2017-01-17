Check out the epic icicles at Franklin Falls off I-90
Just off Interstate 90 at the Denny Creek/Tinkham Road exit, dozens of hikers and snowshoers navigated snowy and icy back roads Thursday to walk to the Franklin Falls trailhead. From there, the 1-mile trail follows the south fork of the Snoqualmie River to the partially frozen waterfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Jan 13
|Guest
|6
|Lake Marcel? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Carley1616
|2
|north bend traffic (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Penny
|1
|Son of Hit-and-Run Victim Says 'Cherish Time Wi... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Anonymous
|1
|North Bend man to be released this week after c... (May '13)
|May '13
|mohamud
|1
|Bonnie Gale Ulrich (May '13)
|May '13
|Marie Mestrovich
|1
|Washington man says cougar grabbed retriever of... (Sep '12)
|Jan '13
|marinade sauce
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC