Trump associates are terrified of witness-flipping prosecutor looking into Russian ties: report

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally in North Augusta, South Carolina on February 16, 2016 The Trump team is reportedly worried about special prosecutor Robert Mueller's appointment of a veteran federal prosecutor known for convincing witnesses to turn on their associates. Andrew Weissmann, who led the U.S. Justice Department's criminal fraud section before joining Mueller's probe of alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, is best known for prosecuting the energy company Enron and organized crime cases in Brooklyn - which drew the attention of the newspaper owned by Jared Kushner, reported Axios.

