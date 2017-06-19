S.C. governor signs law to slow down work zone traffic, road work dies in Iowa
Gov. Henry McMaster ceremoniously signing a law that aims to slow down drivers in highway construction zones to protect workers. In, South Carolina, a driver who disobeys traffic control signs or disregards orange cones can be charged with endangering a highway worker.
