Earthquake with 3.0 magnitude felt in North Augusta

The earthquake is believed to have struck at about 11:14 a.m. At the end of May, a minor earthquake with its epicenter in the area of Benton Lodge and Midland Parkway in Summerville, was recorded in parts of the tri-county area. That earthquake registered as a 0.5 on the Richter Scale, according to USGS, and was also recorded near Lincolnville and Ladson.

