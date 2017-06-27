Earthquake with 3.0 magnitude felt in North Augusta
The earthquake is believed to have struck at about 11:14 a.m. At the end of May, a minor earthquake with its epicenter in the area of Benton Lodge and Midland Parkway in Summerville, was recorded in parts of the tri-county area. That earthquake registered as a 0.5 on the Richter Scale, according to USGS, and was also recorded near Lincolnville and Ladson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|rev canner
|91
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Skylar S
|141
|Andrea McCurry - Wakeboarder - Augusta CC
|Jun 23
|Tardness
|10
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|Hyperlite Force WC
|221
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Jun 19
|TWalker
|2
|Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Murder (Apr '12)
|Jun 14
|Blakely
|37
|Family Dollar: JOB DISCRIMINATION! Feminism is ...
|Jun 11
|Inbreds
|4
Find what you want!
Search North Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC