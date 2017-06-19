Comey's testimony revealed a president who sees himself more crime boss than chief executive

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally in North Augusta, South Carolina on February 16, 2016 If for some reason it wasn't before, it's become clear in the weeks since FBI director James Comey's firing by the president and Comey's testimony on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee that Donald Trump doesn't seem to fancy himself the next George Washington, Abe Lincoln or even James Buchanan. No, Trump looks in the mirror in the morning and mistakenly sees Michael Corleone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.