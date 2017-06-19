Comey's testimony revealed a presiden...

Comey's testimony revealed a president who sees himself more crime boss than chief executive

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Raw Story

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally in North Augusta, South Carolina on February 16, 2016 If for some reason it wasn't before, it's become clear in the weeks since FBI director James Comey's firing by the president and Comey's testimony on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee that Donald Trump doesn't seem to fancy himself the next George Washington, Abe Lincoln or even James Buchanan. No, Trump looks in the mirror in the morning and mistakenly sees Michael Corleone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carolina Auto Mall 2 hr TWalker 2
Andrea McCurry - Wakeboarder - Augusta CC 6 hr Augusta Wakeboarding 5
Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16) Jun 16 HyperliteForce WC 217
Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Murder (Apr '12) Jun 14 Blakely 37
Family Dollar: JOB DISCRIMINATION! Feminism is ... Jun 11 Inbreds 4
What's up with all the scum bag gypsies and inb... (Nov '10) Jun 11 Inbreds 7
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 10 Lazarus 89
See all North Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Augusta Forum Now

North Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

North Augusta, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC