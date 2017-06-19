Body found inside Bay Street house fire

Body found inside Bay Street house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: WMBF

At around 1:38 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a fire on Bay Street. Deputies along with the Midland Valley Fire Department responded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrea McCurry - Wakeboarder - Augusta CC Fri Tardness 10
Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16) Thu Hyperlite Force WC 221
Carolina Auto Mall Jun 19 TWalker 2
Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Murder (Apr '12) Jun 14 Blakely 37
Family Dollar: JOB DISCRIMINATION! Feminism is ... Jun 11 Inbreds 4
What's up with all the scum bag gypsies and inb... (Nov '10) Jun 11 Inbreds 7
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 10 Lazarus 89
See all North Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Augusta Forum Now

North Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

North Augusta, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,958 • Total comments across all topics: 281,999,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC