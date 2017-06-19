Body found inside Bay Street house fire
At around 1:38 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a fire on Bay Street. Deputies along with the Midland Valley Fire Department responded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrea McCurry - Wakeboarder - Augusta CC
|Fri
|Tardness
|10
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Hyperlite Force WC
|221
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Jun 19
|TWalker
|2
|Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Murder (Apr '12)
|Jun 14
|Blakely
|37
|Family Dollar: JOB DISCRIMINATION! Feminism is ...
|Jun 11
|Inbreds
|4
|What's up with all the scum bag gypsies and inb... (Nov '10)
|Jun 11
|Inbreds
|7
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|Lazarus
|89
Find what you want!
Search North Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC