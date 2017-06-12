Area members of Baha'i faith prepare ...

Area members of Baha'i faith prepare for upcoming bicentennial celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The News

In October members of the Baha'i faith, around the world and locally, will be celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of the faith's founder. According to Ernest Hilton, a Baha'ist of 30 years, the celebrations, such as ones in Conway, Florence, and Hemingway, in each Baha'i faith community, will unite followers of the faith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrea McCurry - Wakeboarder - Augusta CC 8 hr NA resident 1
Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16) 9 hr water lover 33 207
Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Murder (Apr '12) Wed Blakely 37
Family Dollar: JOB DISCRIMINATION! Feminism is ... Jun 11 Inbreds 4
What's up with all the scum bag gypsies and inb... (Nov '10) Jun 11 Inbreds 7
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 10 Lazarus 89
Dollar General: RACISM, FEMINISM, & Poor Custom... Jun 10 BrotherMan 2
See all North Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Augusta Forum Now

North Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

North Augusta, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC