Trail camera helps capture trailer thief -
A North Augusta woman will be charged with grand larceny for stealing a utility trailer from a Silverstreet home, thanks to a trail camera the owner had placed on the trailer because it had been stolen once before. The camera did its job and took photographs of the people who took the trailer on April 28 as well as the vehicle they were driving.
Newberry Observer.
