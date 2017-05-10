Special Report: Aiken Unemployment and what's next
Downtown Aiken is in the middle of a makeover. The city is spending millions of tax dollars in an effort to attract more visitors and current residents to come out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Tardness
|121
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Apr 14
|Sons For Christ C...
|137
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr 13
|dontbuy
|1
|have you rented from mansoor ghassem
|Mar '17
|north carolina na...
|1
|Shamrocks and Siren Event
|Mar '17
|FireWife
|1
|Shamrocks and Sirens Event
|Mar '17
|FireWife
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC