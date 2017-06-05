Megan Gordon Places in Top Five
Miss South Carolina USA Megan Gordon made it to the top five in the Miss USA Pageant on Sunday, May 14. She was crowned Miss South Carolina USA on November 19, 2016. Miss Gordon is a native of North Augusta, but her parents and grandparents are natives of Edgefield.
