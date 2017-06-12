Groundbreaking for GreenJackets' new baseball stadium today
North Augusta is celebrating a construction milestone that has 'take me out to the ballgame' written all over it, and the public is invited. The groundbreaking for the GreenJackets' new baseball stadium is Thursday at 12pm.
