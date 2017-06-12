Groundbreaking for GreenJackets' new ...

Groundbreaking for GreenJackets' new baseball stadium today

Thursday May 25 Read more: WMBF

North Augusta is celebrating a construction milestone that has 'take me out to the ballgame' written all over it, and the public is invited. The groundbreaking for the GreenJackets' new baseball stadium is Thursday at 12pm.

