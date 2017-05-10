Crime Beat - May 10th, 2017
At least two vehicles were broken into at Morris Run in North Augusta last week. On May 3, the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office received a report that two residents of the Morris Run area, one from the 500 block and the other from the 600 block, had awakened to find a window in the vehicles broken out.
