Crime Beat - May 10th, 2017

Crime Beat - May 10th, 2017

Wednesday May 10

At least two vehicles were broken into at Morris Run in North Augusta last week. On May 3, the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office received a report that two residents of the Morris Run area, one from the 500 block and the other from the 600 block, had awakened to find a window in the vehicles broken out.

