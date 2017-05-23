6 women, 2 juveniles charged in North...

6 women, 2 juveniles charged in North Augusta mob assault

Friday May 5 Read more: WMBF

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, North Augusta Public Safety officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Belgium Circle for reports of a fight in progress. The 911 caller told dispatch that several women assaulted another woman then left the scene in a white vehicle and left the area, headed towards Bradleyville Road.

