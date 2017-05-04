Pagan named as Mr. Lander
Holding the title of Mr. Lander 2017, Santos Pagan Jr., middle, stands with 1st-Runner Up, Shakeem Coleman, right, and People's Choice Award, Logan Lusk, left. The male pageant served as a fundraiser for the Greek Panhellenic sororities at Lander University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Tardness
|111
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Apr 14
|Sons For Christ C...
|137
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr 13
|dontbuy
|1
|have you rented from mansoor ghassem
|Mar '17
|north carolina na...
|1
|Shamrocks and Siren Event
|Mar '17
|FireWife
|1
|Shamrocks and Sirens Event
|Mar '17
|FireWife
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC