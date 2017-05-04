Pagan named as Mr. Lander

Pagan named as Mr. Lander

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: GwdToday.com

Holding the title of Mr. Lander 2017, Santos Pagan Jr., middle, stands with 1st-Runner Up, Shakeem Coleman, right, and People's Choice Award, Logan Lusk, left. The male pageant served as a fundraiser for the Greek Panhellenic sororities at Lander University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16) 14 hr Tardness 111
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr 26 Robyn 86
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Apr 14 Sons For Christ C... 137
Carolina Auto Mall Apr 13 dontbuy 1
have you rented from mansoor ghassem Mar '17 north carolina na... 1
Shamrocks and Siren Event Mar '17 FireWife 1
Shamrocks and Sirens Event Mar '17 FireWife 1
See all North Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Augusta Forum Now

North Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

North Augusta, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 280,788,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC