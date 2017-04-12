Month of April designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Nearly 1 in 5 women will experience rape or attempted rape in their lifetimes, and 1 in 10 children will be the victim of sexual assault. The economic costs of sexual violence can range from $87,000 to $240,776 per rape.
