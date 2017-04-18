Greenwood County Arrest Report for April 18, 2017

Devlin, James Albert, 3/4/56 of 207 Tompkins St, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: statutory rape, criminal sexual conduct with a minor Hill, Paula Lynetta, 8/29/68 of 519 Trakas Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: false name and or date of birth Hoppe, Christopher Richard, 7/27/84 of 2209 Rush Road, North Augusta SC was arrested by GCSO for: assist other agency Mattison, Marcus Vanrico, 5/16/73 of 621 Hall Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: violation of protection order Oliver, Brandon Lamar, 10/29/86 of 510 Ellison B, Gwd SC was arrested by Probation for: domestic violence 1st degree, probation violation Please feel free to submit your comments.

