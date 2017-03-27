Reporter Dejonique Garrison reports LIVE from North Augusta on storm damage
It happened on Hammonds Ferry Rd. The tree did not cause any major problems for the morning, however the night was a different story. The tree was sprawled across the road and crews worked all night; even having to cut it into several pieces to move it.
