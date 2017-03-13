News Minute: Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 1:50 a.m. EDT
Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended a Columbia city councilman accused of slamming his estranged wife's leg in a car door after they argued. The Republican governor issued an executive order Monday suspending Moe Baddourah while he faces a charge of second-degree domestic violence.
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|MacGregor
|133
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|Tardness
|91
|What's up with all the scum bag gypsies and inb... (Nov '10)
|Feb 19
|Gypsycurse
|5
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Feb '17
|Edwin Preston
|83
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|Jan '17
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi...
|Jan '17
|chittybanggang
|2
|Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Angela
|3
