Biblical Studies begins March 27 -
Persons interested in better serving God and improving their knowledge and understanding of His Word will have the opportunity to do so when the Believer's Institute For Biblical Studies offers classes this Spring at Welcome Baptist Church. The Believer's Institute was founded in 1969 as a correspondence study under the direction of Dr. Edward McAbee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|Apr 17
|Tardness
|101
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 15
|Xinjiang
|85
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Apr 14
|Sons For Christ C...
|137
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr 13
|dontbuy
|1
|have you rented from mansoor ghassem
|Mar 26
|north carolina na...
|1
|Shamrocks and Siren Event
|Mar '17
|FireWife
|1
|Shamrocks and Sirens Event
|Mar '17
|FireWife
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC