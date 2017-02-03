Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in Cash Dividend
The increased dividend will be paid on or about March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2017. This is the one hundred fifth consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank's conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership and the highest dividend paid in the Company's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|Jan 25
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi...
|Jan 18
|chittybanggang
|2
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jan 16
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Jan 16
|NAACP Aiken Chapter
|130
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|Tardness
|90
|Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Angela
|3
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete...
|Dec '16
|Fatty Matty
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC