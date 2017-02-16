SC Irish travelers to enter pleas in racketeering case
Twenty-two people connected with a so-called Irish traveler community in western South Carolina have agreed to plea agreements after they were accused of being part of an organized crime ring. News outlets report that each defendant is pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering in exchange for the dropping of other federal charges.
