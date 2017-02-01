Man driving 100 mph on Harrison Rd. c...

Man driving 100 mph on Harrison Rd. crashes

6 hrs ago Read more: The McDuffie Progress

A man allegedly driving 100 or more miles per hour down a Thomson highway crashed, flipped and landed upside down in a creek on the evening of Jan. 27. Michal Solich, 22, of North Augusta, South Carolina, was reported as driving erratically on Harrison Road and passing drivers at the high rate of speed of 100 miles per hour, said Georgia State Patrol Trooper Daniel McMullen. The trooper said Solich lost control of his 1998 CRV as he passed vehicles, went down the embankment, overturned and landed in the creek that is across the street from Norris Elementary School.

Read more at The McDuffie Progress.

