Lidl speeds up plans for new stores
This is an artist's rendering of the 36,000-square-foot Lidl store to be built in North Augusta. German grocer Lidl announced Wednesday that its first wave of U.S. stores, which includes locations planned for Bluffton and Pooler, are moving ahead of schedule with some of the stores opening this summer instead of 2018 as previously announced, according to an Associated Press report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with all the scum bag gypsies and inb... (Nov '10)
|Feb 19
|Gypsycurse
|5
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Feb 9
|Edwin Preston
|83
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Sons For Christ
|132
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|Jan 25
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi...
|Jan '17
|chittybanggang
|2
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Tardness
|90
|Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Angela
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC