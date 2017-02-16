Lidl speeds up plans for new stores

This is an artist's rendering of the 36,000-square-foot Lidl store to be built in North Augusta. German grocer Lidl announced Wednesday that its first wave of U.S. stores, which includes locations planned for Bluffton and Pooler, are moving ahead of schedule with some of the stores opening this summer instead of 2018 as previously announced, according to an Associated Press report.

