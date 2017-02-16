Lidl speeds up plans for new stores

Lidl speeds up plans for new stores

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Bluffton Today

This is an artist's rendering of the 36,000-square-foot Lidl store to be built in North Augusta. German grocer Lidl announced Wednesday that its first wave of U.S. stores, which includes locations planned for Bluffton and Pooler, are moving ahead of schedule with some of the stores opening this summer instead of 2018 as previously announced, according to an Associated Press report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's up with all the scum bag gypsies and inb... (Nov '10) Feb 19 Gypsycurse 5
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Feb 9 Edwin Preston 83
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Feb 7 Sons For Christ 132
News South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ... Jan 25 FireyFellow44 1
News Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi... Jan '17 chittybanggang 2
Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16) Jan '17 Tardness 90
Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11) Dec '16 Angela 3
See all North Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Augusta Forum Now

North Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

North Augusta, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,077,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC