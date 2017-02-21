Friends Honor SC Firefighter Killed in Car Accident
Feb. 21--Friends of local firefighter and former officer Phillip "Eddie" Turner honored their fallen brother after he was tragically killed in a traffic accident. Turner, of Graniteville, was a firefighter with the Sage Mill Fire Department and a former officer with North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
