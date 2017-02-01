Bobby Davis - Greenwood

Bobby Davis - Greenwood

13 hrs ago

Bobby Land Davis, 81, resident of 1718 Highway 246, husband of Mary Jeanette Goff Davis, died Tuesday, January, 31, 2017 at his home. Born in Pelzer, SC, August 11, 1935, he was a son of the late Henry Frank and Ella Land Davis.

