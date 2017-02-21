3 arrested in North Augusta home invasion
Shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, three men entered a home in the Lynhurst subdivision. The men reportedly held the owner at gunpoint and stole several pieces of property from the home then fled in an unknown vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
