Panel requests Department of Juvenile Justice's plans after report found agency unprepared for riots
A House panel on Tuesday outlined some topics they would like acting Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough to discuss when they next meet after a scathing report determined the agency still is unprepared to properly handle a riot. The Legislative Audit Council last week released findings that said the department is not adequately training its officers, leading to outdated security policies.
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Feb 9
|Edwin Preston
|83
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Sons For Christ
|132
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|Jan 25
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi...
|Jan 18
|chittybanggang
|2
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Tardness
|90
|Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Angela
|3
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete...
|Dec '16
|Fatty Matty
|3
