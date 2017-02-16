Panel requests Department of Juvenile...

Panel requests Department of Juvenile Justice's plans after report found agency unprepared for riots

Tuesday Jan 31

A House panel on Tuesday outlined some topics they would like acting Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough to discuss when they next meet after a scathing report determined the agency still is unprepared to properly handle a riot. The Legislative Audit Council last week released findings that said the department is not adequately training its officers, leading to outdated security policies.

