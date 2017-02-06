Fort Bliss Stryker brigade set to dep...

Fort Bliss Stryker brigade set to deploy to Afghanistan

Sunday Jan 22

After training hard for the past year and half, the time is finally here for the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division to tackle its next major mission. About 1,500 soldiers from the 4,000-soldier Ready First Brigade are deploying to Afghanistan this month.

