Crime Report - Jan. 31, 2017

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a North Augusta woman and a man from North Myrtle Beach for trafficking methamphetamine around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 21 around the 90 mile marker eastbound on I-20. According to a KCSO report, a deputy on patrol on the interstate spotted a vehicle being driven by Matthew Brian Davis, 48, of North Myrtle Beach traveling at 95 mph in a 70 mph zone.

