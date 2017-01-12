Crime Beat - Jan. 9th, 2017 - Motorcycle Vandalism & Break-ins
The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office responded to a case of vandalism at a home on the 200 block of Community Road in North Augusta , Jan. 6. According to the report filed on this matter, the homeowner advised law enforcement that upon entering his garage, which is detached from his home, on the day in question, he found his motorcycle had been spray painted green over the entire motorcycle. The man stated that he had last observed the motorcycle without damage three days prior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.
Add your comments below
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|NAACP Aiken Chapter
|130
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|Tardness
|90
|Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11)
|Dec 27
|Angela
|3
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete...
|Dec 24
|Fatty Matty
|3
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans SCANDAL/ FOOD POISON...
|Dec 22
|delivery
|3
|Scuttle's Island investors file Chapter 7 bankr...
|Dec '16
|Haterade
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC