Crime Beat - Jan. 9th, 2017 - Motorcycle Vandalism & Break-ins

The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office responded to a case of vandalism at a home on the 200 block of Community Road in North Augusta , Jan. 6. According to the report filed on this matter, the homeowner advised law enforcement that upon entering his garage, which is detached from his home, on the day in question, he found his motorcycle had been spray painted green over the entire motorcycle. The man stated that he had last observed the motorcycle without damage three days prior.

