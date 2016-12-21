Parking not an issue as thousands make their way to the North Augusta Christmas Parade
The 2016 North Augusta Lions Christmas Parade had no shortage of attendance. And despite the large crowd, people say parking wasn't that bad... "We're members of Grace Methodist and it just worked out knowing we can park here so it was fine for us," says Sandy Waldrop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete...
|23 hr
|Jennie Sang
|2
|Scuttle's Island investors file Chapter 7 bankr...
|Dec 15
|Haterade
|3
|Excalibur Tattoos UNPROFESSIONAL Shop in August...
|Dec 13
|Shane
|4
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans SCANDAL/ FOOD POISON...
|Dec 13
|Pzza hut
|2
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 13
|Aiken Newsfeed
|74
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Dec 13
|Hi there
|128
|Allegiance Ink Tattoo: SATANIC LOSERS Tattoo sh...
|Dec 12
|Perhaps NOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC