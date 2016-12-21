North Augusta officials move forward with plans to connect greenway to downtown
It took more than a year, but the $25,000 study that details how to connect the greenway into downtown is finished. The next step is for city leaders is to find out how to fund the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete...
|23 hr
|Jennie Sang
|2
|Scuttle's Island investors file Chapter 7 bankr...
|Dec 15
|Haterade
|3
|Excalibur Tattoos UNPROFESSIONAL Shop in August...
|Dec 13
|Shane
|4
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans SCANDAL/ FOOD POISON...
|Dec 13
|Pzza hut
|2
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 13
|Aiken Newsfeed
|74
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Dec 13
|Hi there
|128
|Allegiance Ink Tattoo: SATANIC LOSERS Tattoo sh...
|Dec 12
|Perhaps NOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC