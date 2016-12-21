North Augusta celebrates annual tree lighting
Hundreds were in the Christmas spirit over in North Augusta as they came together for the city's annual tree lighting! The North Augusta High School Band played holiday tunes while families took pictures in front of the lights and visited with Santa Claus. Fox 54 caught up with a mother-daughter duo who've lived in the town their entire lives and decided to get in on the fun after hearing about it on our newscast.
