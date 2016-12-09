Georgia teen reportedly kidnapped by her friend's father
A Georgia teen missing for nearly a week apparently was kidnapped by the father of one of her friends, local media reported Thursday. Calah Waskow, 15, vanished from her home in Evans on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11)
|Dec 27
|Angela
|3
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete...
|Dec 24
|Fatty Matty
|3
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Ethan James
|129
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans SCANDAL/ FOOD POISON...
|Dec 22
|delivery
|3
|Scuttle's Island investors file Chapter 7 bankr...
|Dec 15
|Haterade
|3
|Excalibur Tattoos UNPROFESSIONAL Shop in August...
|Dec 13
|Shane
|4
Find what you want!
Search North Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC