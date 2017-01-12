Crime Beat - Dec. 20th, 2016 - Scams & Thefts

An Edgefield County woman is out of $2000 after she became a victim to scam artists. According to an Edgefield County Sheriff's Office report that was filed on the incident, the woman was contacted by someone who stated that her grandson been in an automobile the name Peter Walsh and said that he was an attorney, told the woman that she would need to purchase 4 Target gift cards in the amount of $500 as a peace bond so that her grandson would be released from the courthouse at which he was being held.

