Crime Beat - Dec. 20th, 2016 - Scams & Thefts
An Edgefield County woman is out of $2000 after she became a victim to scam artists. According to an Edgefield County Sheriff's Office report that was filed on the incident, the woman was contacted by someone who stated that her grandson been in an automobile the name Peter Walsh and said that he was an attorney, told the woman that she would need to purchase 4 Target gift cards in the amount of $500 as a peace bond so that her grandson would be released from the courthouse at which he was being held.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.
Add your comments below
North Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Tardness
|90
|Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11)
|Dec 27
|Angela
|3
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete...
|Dec 24
|Fatty Matty
|3
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Ethan James
|129
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans SCANDAL/ FOOD POISON...
|Dec 22
|delivery
|3
|Scuttle's Island investors file Chapter 7 bankr...
|Dec 15
|Haterade
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC