Crime Beat - Dec. 20th, 2016 - Scams ...

Crime Beat - Dec. 20th, 2016 - Scams & Thefts

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Edgefield Advertiser

An Edgefield County woman is out of $2000 after she became a victim to scam artists. According to an Edgefield County Sheriff's Office report that was filed on the incident, the woman was contacted by someone who stated that her grandson been in an automobile the name Peter Walsh and said that he was an attorney, told the woman that she would need to purchase 4 Target gift cards in the amount of $500 as a peace bond so that her grandson would be released from the courthouse at which he was being held.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16) 8 hr Tardness 90
Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11) Dec 27 Angela 3
Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete... Dec 24 Fatty Matty 3
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Dec 22 Ethan James 129
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Dec 22 Beverly Anastasia 75
Papa John's Pizza in Evans SCANDAL/ FOOD POISON... Dec 22 delivery 3
News Scuttle's Island investors file Chapter 7 bankr... Dec 15 Haterade 3
See all North Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Augusta Forum Now

North Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

North Augusta, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,846,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC