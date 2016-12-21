North Augusta Christmas tree lighting...

North Augusta Christmas tree lighting postponed until Friday

If you're planning to attend North Augusta's annual tree lighting, it has been postponed until Friday, Dec. 1. The Christmas tree lighting will start at 5:00 p.m. at Calhoun Park at the intersection of Georgia And Carolina avenues and go until 6:30 p.m. Mayor Lark Jones will flip the switch and turn on the city's holiday lights.

