Landowners fighting to save Lock and Dam

Landowners fighting to save Lock and Dam

Sunday Nov 27

This Nov. 11, 2016 photo shows an area of the Savannah River in Beech Island, S.C. An aging structure in the Savannah River that keeps water pooled around Augusta for drinking water, recreation and industry could be given new life by the effort to deepen the Port of Savannah. Or it could be replaced by a rock weir to allow fish migration under a recent proposal in the U.S. Senate.

