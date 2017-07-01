Gas-utility restoration boom triggers trench warfare58 minutes ago
A hydraulic excavator clawed a 7-foot-deep trench down the center of Lafayette Street in Norristown the other day, creating a void where Rich Brunner's crew was busy installing a 12-inch-diameter natural-gas main. "I've been in the industry for 16 years, and I've never seen this much work," said Brunner, a supervisor for Utility Line Services Inc. of Conshohocken, which is building the 7,000-foot-long underground gas main for Peco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busted on Boardwalk: Marchalk apprehended in Ne...
|Mon
|Bermuda Triangle
|13
|Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby's sex as...
|Jun 27
|Just Sayin
|20
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria...
|Jun 18
|SSSSSATIN
|5
|Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks...
|Jun 17
|xra eyes
|1
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|Jun 17
|Bill W
|2
|Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC