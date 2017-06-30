Bill Cosby to be retried on sex assault charges in November -judge

Entertainer Bill Cosby will be retried on charges of sexually assaulting a former employee of his alma mater in November, five months after his first trial on those charges ended in a hung jury, a Pennsylvania judge ruled on Thursday. FILE PHOTO: Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives at his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., on June 16, 2017.

