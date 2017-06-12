Why Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assault Cases Remain Difficult To Prove
Bill Cosby arrives for jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Jane Manning , former prosecutor who now serves as director of advocacy of the New York City chapter of the National Organization for Women, focusing on their new initiative to combat drug-facilitated sexual assault, talks about working with victims of drug-facilitated sexual assault cases and how the most frequent obstacle is the problem of difficult-to-trace drugs, which lead to negative toxicology results even when the victim really was drugged.
