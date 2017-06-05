U.S. Air Force suspends flying ops of...

U.S. Air Force suspends flying ops of Lockheed's F-35 at Luke Air Base

Read more: Reuters

The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it has temporarily canceled flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona. The move comes after a series of five incidents in which pilots experienced hypoxia-like symptoms, a U.S. Air Force spokesman said.

