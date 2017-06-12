the Drive: No threat to Capitol; Ups ...

the Drive: No threat to Capitol; Ups shooting; Russia sanctions OKa d

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The heads of security and law enforcement for the House and Senate say there is no direct threat to the Capitol complex but are warning people who work there to be vigilant. The Capitol Police Board, including the House and Senate sergeants at arms, the architect of the Capitol and the Capitol Police chief, said in a notice Wednesday that if "something looks amiss, or you receive threatening communication, please do not hesitate to bring it to someone's attention."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
He made a deal. Jun 12 Liarspotter 1
News Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li... Jun 12 Changing the Channel 8
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 8 NMaranto 1
News Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li... Jun 5 Parden Pard 2
Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15) Jun 2 LynessaV 53
News Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06) May 27 pgh 244
Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ... May 26 Ambrosia_TC 1
See all Norristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norristown Forum Now

Norristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Norristown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,053 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC