the Drive: No threat to Capitol; Ups shooting; Russia sanctions OKa d

The heads of security and law enforcement for the House and Senate say there is no direct threat to the Capitol complex but are warning people who work there to be vigilant. The Capitol Police Board, including the House and Senate sergeants at arms, the architect of the Capitol and the Capitol Police chief, said in a notice Wednesday that if "something looks amiss, or you receive threatening communication, please do not hesitate to bring it to someone's attention."
|He made a deal.
|Jun 12
|Liarspotter
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|8
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 5
|Parden Pard
|2
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Jun 2
|LynessaV
|53
|Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06)
|May 27
|pgh
|244
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|May 26
|Ambrosia_TC
|1
