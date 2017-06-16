Solving Citgo Blight Back On Township List
Years have passed since the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners publicly proclaimed the abandoned Citgo gasoline station and convenience store at the corner of Mervine and North Charlotte streets to be an eyesore, a public blight, and a poor reflection on the township's north end. Commissioners admittedly have had little luck addressing the problem, but said Thursday they are undeterred and ready to try again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
