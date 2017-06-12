Road, lanes will close for projects
Also, the following routes have various daily lane restrictions for resurfacing: state Route 82 between state Route 534 and state Route 5 in Braceville, and state Route 305 between U.S. Route 422 and state Route 534 in Southington. This work is part of a $1.5 million project to resurface the state routes and also includes minor bridge repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby's sex as...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria...
|17 hr
|SSSSSATIN
|5
|Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks...
|Sat
|xra eyes
|1
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|Sat
|Bill W
|2
|Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial
|Sat
|hey hey hay
|4
|He made a deal.
|Jun 12
|Liarspotter
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|8
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC