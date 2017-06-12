Road, lanes will close for projects

Road, lanes will close for projects

Also, the following routes have various daily lane restrictions for resurfacing: state Route 82 between state Route 534 and state Route 5 in Braceville, and state Route 305 between U.S. Route 422 and state Route 534 in Southington. This work is part of a $1.5 million project to resurface the state routes and also includes minor bridge repairs.

