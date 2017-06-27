Reward Offered in 2015 Norristown Sla...

Reward Offered in 2015 Norristown Slaying

A $5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the Dec. 22, 2015, shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Norristown is being offered, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday. Martinis Black, reportedly of Philadelphia at the time of his death, was found in an alley by police about 7:15 a.m. three days before Christmas two years ago.

