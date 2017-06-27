Reward Offered in 2015 Norristown Slaying
A $5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the Dec. 22, 2015, shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Norristown is being offered, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday. Martinis Black, reportedly of Philadelphia at the time of his death, was found in an alley by police about 7:15 a.m. three days before Christmas two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busted on Boardwalk: Marchalk apprehended in Ne...
|11 hr
|YOU enjoyed it
|8
|Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby's sex as...
|19 hr
|Just Sayin
|20
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria...
|Jun 18
|SSSSSATIN
|5
|Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks...
|Jun 17
|xra eyes
|1
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|Jun 17
|Bill W
|2
|Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC