Path Where Woman Fell Wasn't for Public Use, Landlord Said
On the evening of March 27, 2011, plaintiff Jennifer Brown, 30, was walking on a brick path along the side of an apartment building, at 1013 DeKalb St., in Norristown. While she was walking, she tripped and fell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busted on Boardwalk: Marchalk apprehended in Ne...
|Mon
|Bermuda Triangle
|13
|Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby's sex as...
|Jun 27
|Just Sayin
|20
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria...
|Jun 18
|SSSSSATIN
|5
|Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks...
|Jun 17
|xra eyes
|1
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|Jun 17
|Bill W
|2
|Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC