No verdict yet in Bill Cosbya s trial, jurors to return on Friday

No verdict yet in Bill Cosby's trial, jurors to return on Friday

The jury in Bill Cosby's trial failed to reach a verdict after a fourth day of deliberations and will resume its work on Friday at 9 a.m. Earlier Thursday, jurors said they were deadlocked and could not come to a unanimous consensus on any of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault the comedian faces. "If you are still deadlocked, you should report that to me.

