Mother of Cosby accuser: 'She changed' after alleged attack at L.A. hotel
The mother of the former talent agency assistant who claimed Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her two decades ago testified Tuesday that her daughter was despondent after the purported attack. Taking the witness stand on the second day of Cosby's trial, Pattrice Sewell told jurors that her daughter, Kristen Johnson, didn't tell her all the details of the forced sexual liaison until much later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Norristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Mon
|anonymous
|4
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Mon
|Parden Pard
|2
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Jun 2
|LynessaV
|53
|Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06)
|May 27
|pgh
|244
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|May 26
|Ambrosia_TC
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|May 20
|AIPAC mohels
|73
|Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex ...
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC